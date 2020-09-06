Capt. Travis Foss, 151st Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker pilot, performs routine in-flight procedures during a refueling a mission in southeast Utah, June 10, 2020. The aircraft can travel 1,500 miles with 150,000 pounds of transfer fuel.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6243083
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-AR133-0021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 151st ARW air refueling [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
