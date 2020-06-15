Col. Michael Colvard, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, returns a salute from Maj. Christopher Horsfall, incoming 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during the 2nd AMXS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 15, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 12:21 Photo ID: 6242607 VIRIN: 200615-F-DQ193-1076 Resolution: 4074x2292 Size: 785.34 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd AMXS change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.