Col. Michael Colvard, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, receives the squadron guidon from Col. Lt. Col. Michael Hanson, outgoing 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 15, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6242604
|VIRIN:
|200615-F-DQ193-1066
|Resolution:
|3371x1896
|Size:
|641.89 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd AMXS change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT