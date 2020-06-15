2nd AMXS change of command

Col. Michael Colvard, left, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, and Lt. Col. Michael Hanson, right, outgoing 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, applaud Maj. Christopher Horsfall, incoming 2nd AMXS commander, after officially assuming command of 2nd AMXS at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 15, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

