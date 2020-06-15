Col. Michael Colvard, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, passes the squadron guidon to Maj. Christopher Horsfall, incoming 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 15, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6242605
|VIRIN:
|200615-F-DQ193-1073
|Resolution:
|3185x1792
|Size:
|530.84 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd AMXS change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
