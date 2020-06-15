Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd AMXS change of command [Image 2 of 4]

    2nd AMXS change of command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Colvard, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, passes the squadron guidon to Maj. Christopher Horsfall, incoming 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 15, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 12:21
    Photo ID: 6242605
    VIRIN: 200615-F-DQ193-1073
    Resolution: 3185x1792
    Size: 530.84 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd AMXS change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd AMXS change of command
    2nd AMXS change of command
    2nd AMXS change of command
    2nd AMXS change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Barksdale
    maintenance
    change of command
    maintainers
    Air Power
    AFGSC
    8th AF
    2nd AMXS
    2nd BW
    2nd MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT