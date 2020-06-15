2nd AMXS change of command

Col. Michael Colvard, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, passes the squadron guidon to Maj. Christopher Horsfall, incoming 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 15, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

