200615-N-RG482-0477 BALTIC SEA (June 15, 2020) Sailors and civil service mariners assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) wave goodbye to outgoing Mount Whitney Commanding Officer Capt. Cassidy Norman as he departs the ship in an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 following a change of of command aboard the ship in the Baltic Ocean, June 15, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 Photo ID: 6242264 VIRIN: 200615-N-RG482-0477 Location: BALTIC SEA