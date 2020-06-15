200615-N-RG482-0579 BALTIC SEA (June 15, 2020) Capt. David Pollard, commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), speaks with Command Master Chief Jeffrey West, Mount Whitney's command master chief, after a change of command ceremony aboard the ship in the Baltic Sea, June 15, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

