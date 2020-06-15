200615-N-RG482-0074 BALTIC SEA (June 15, 2020) An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 flies near the British Royal Navy Duke-class frigate HMS Kent (F78) while participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 in the Baltic Sea, June 15, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 05:28 Photo ID: 6242260 VIRIN: 200615-N-RG482-0074 Resolution: 4294x2997 Size: 1.78 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 35 of 35], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.