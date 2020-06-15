Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 2020 [Image 31 of 35]

    BALTOPS 2020

    BALTIC SEA

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Steckler 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200615-N-RG482-0069 BALTIC SEA (June 15, 2020) An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 takes off from the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 in the Baltic Sea, June 15, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 05:28
    Photo ID: 6242261
    VIRIN: 200615-N-RG482-0069
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 35 of 35], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ITALY
    NAVY
    MOUNT WHITNEY
    BALTIC OPERATIONS
    BALTIC SEA
    2020
    BALTOPS 2020
    BALTOPS2020

