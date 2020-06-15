200615-N-BM428-0411 BALTIC SEA (June 15, 2020) Lt. Keith Connor, the chaplain assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS mount Whitney (LCC 20), gives the invocation during a change of command aboard the ship while in the Baltic Sea during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020, June 15, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, this year marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 35 of 35], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.