    Air Force, Army work together to save a life [Image 12 of 12]

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Akeem Smith, military working dog trainer from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, holds up MWD Quinto before departing April 31, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Smith and Quinto spent more than two weeks on KAB while Quinto had surgery to remove a large mass attached at the neck of his urinary bladder. Members of the 18th Security Forces Squadron MWD section acted as caretakers while they were in a Restriction of Movement status. The Kadena MWD section additionally provided food and water for them as well as ensuring all transportation for appointments and assisting with the logistics for their flight back to South Korea was within all the COVID-19 guidelines for safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 20:04
    Photo ID: 6240930
    VIRIN: 200531-F-YJ424-1114
    Resolution: 2710x3240
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force, Army work together to save a life [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life

    18th Wing

