Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life [Image 11 of 12]

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Akeem Smith, military working dog trainer from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, holds up MWD Quinto before departing April 31, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Smith accompanied MWD Quinto to KAB for Quinto’s surgery to remove a large mass attached at the neck of his urinary bladder. Smith and Quinto were met by members of the 18th Security Forces Squadron MWD section who acted as caretakers ensuring a safe restriction of movement location with all basic needs for both human and canine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 20:04
    Photo ID: 6240929
    VIRIN: 200531-F-YJ424-1012
    Resolution: 5530x5500
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force, Army work together to save a life [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life
    Air Force, Army work together to save a life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life

    TAGS

    18th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT