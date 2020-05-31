Air Force, Army work together to save a life

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Akeem Smith, military working dog trainer from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, holds up MWD Quinto before departing April 31, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Smith accompanied MWD Quinto to KAB for Quinto’s surgery to remove a large mass attached at the neck of his urinary bladder. Smith and Quinto were met by members of the 18th Security Forces Squadron MWD section who acted as caretakers ensuring a safe restriction of movement location with all basic needs for both human and canine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 20:04
|Photo ID:
|6240929
|VIRIN:
|200531-F-YJ424-1012
|Resolution:
|5530x5500
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
