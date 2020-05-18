Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life [Image 8 of 12]

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Shane Andrews, Chief, Okinawa Branch Veterinary Services, Public Health Activity–Japan, cauterizes an area to control bleeding in order to have a clear surgical site April 18, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The procedure was performed on military working dog Quinto who was brought to the Okinawa Veterinary Activity for surgery to remove a mass inside of his bladder, which is a potentially life-threatening problem. During his surgery, MWD Quinto had his vitals constantly monitored by veterinary staff to ensure his safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

