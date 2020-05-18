Air Force, Army work together to save a life

U.S. Army Maj. Shane Andrews, Chief, Okinawa Branch Veterinary Services, Public Health Activity–Japan, cauterizes an area to control bleeding in order to have a clear surgical site April 18, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The procedure was performed on military working dog Quinto who was brought to the Okinawa Veterinary Activity for surgery to remove a mass inside of his bladder, which is a potentially life-threatening problem. During his surgery, MWD Quinto had his vitals constantly monitored by veterinary staff to ensure his safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

Date Posted: 06.14.2020
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP