Air Force, Army work together to save a life

A benign mass sits on the operating table after being removed from the bladder of military working dog Quinto April 18, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Veterinarians from both Japan and South Korea, along with military working dog handlers, staff from the Seoul National University Veterinary College and many other Airmen and Soldiers, worked together for nearly two months to get MWD Quinto to Okinawa for surgery, recovery and return home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

