    Air Force, Army work together to save a life [Image 9 of 12]

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A benign mass sits on the operating table after being removed from the bladder of military working dog Quinto April 18, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Veterinarians from both Japan and South Korea, along with military working dog handlers, staff from the Seoul National University Veterinary College and many other Airmen and Soldiers, worked together for nearly two months to get MWD Quinto to Okinawa for surgery, recovery and return home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 20:04
    Photo ID: 6240921
    VIRIN: 200518-F-YJ424-1164
    Resolution: 4657x4061
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 
    This work, Air Force, Army work together to save a life [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Wing

