    Air Force, Army work together to save a life [Image 10 of 12]

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Military working dog Quinto pants happily two days after surgery April 20, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Quinto and his MWD trainer, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Akeem Smith came to KAB from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, for the urgent surgery. Back in April, following a routine dental exam and cleaning under anesthesia, MWD Quinto’s veterinarian was informed that Quinto started vomiting, was lethargic, and had a poor appetite in the days following the procedure. The veterinarian brought him back in and found a large mass attached at the neck of the urinary bladder (where the bladder transitions into the urethra). He was sent to Okinawa for surgery shortly after the diagnosis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    Air Force, Army work together to save a life

