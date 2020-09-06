USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2020) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Dex Johnson II, from Toledo, Ohio, writes in a decklog during a replenishment-at-sea between the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

