PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Madysin Steinke, from Phoenix, fires an M9 pistol during a small-arms qualification course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 17:06
|Photo ID:
|6239968
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-CU072-1239
|Resolution:
|3574x2379
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
