USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 lands on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

