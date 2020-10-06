Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 10 of 12]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Russell

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) Lt. Lamar Bee, from Savannah, Ga., fires an M9 pistol during a small-arms qualification course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 17:06
    Photo ID: 6239966
    VIRIN: 200610-N-CU072-1128
    Resolution: 3399x2262
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Russell
    DDG 59

