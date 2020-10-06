USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) Lt. Lamar Bee, from Savannah, Ga., fires an M9 pistol during a small-arms qualification course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

