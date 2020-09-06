PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2020) Chief Gunner’s Mate Leonard Losoya, from San Antonio, Texas, fires a shot line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 17:06
|Photo ID:
|6239960
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-CU072-1048
|Resolution:
|4138x2754
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
