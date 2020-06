U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew A. Dowden, incoming commanding officer of 2d Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division, offers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Charles D. Nicol relinquished command of the unit to Dowden. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 15:12 Photo ID: 6239707 VIRIN: 200612-M-NU111-1080 Resolution: 3456x2304 Size: 4.52 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d Tanks COC [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.