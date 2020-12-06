Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Tanks COC [Image 6 of 6]

    2d Tanks COC

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew A. Dowden, right, incoming commanding officer of 2d Tank Battalion (2d Tanks), 2d Marine Division, and Lt. Col. Charles D. Nicol, outgoing commanding officer of 2d Tanks, salute the battalion’s tanks during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. During the ceremony, Nicol relinquished command of the unit to Dowden. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)

