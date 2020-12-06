2d Tanks COC

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew A. Dowden, right, incoming commanding officer of 2d Tank Battalion (2d Tanks), 2d Marine Division, and Lt. Col. Charles D. Nicol, outgoing commanding officer of 2d Tanks, salute the battalion’s tanks during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. During the ceremony, Nicol relinquished command of the unit to Dowden. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)

