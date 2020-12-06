2d Tanks COC

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith, right, sergeant major of 2d Tank Battalion (2d Tanks), 2d Marine Division, passes the organizational colors to Lt. Col. Charles D. Nicol, outgoing commanding officer of 2d Tanks, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. During the ceremony, Nicol relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Matthew A. Dowden. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)

