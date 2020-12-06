2d Tanks COC

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Wallis gives remarks during the 2d Tank Battalion change of command ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Charles D. Nicol relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Matthew A. Dowden. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)

