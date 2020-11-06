Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 2020 [Image 4 of 4]

    BALTOPS 2020

    ITALY

    06.11.2020

    BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020). Ensign Drayton Hurley (right) conns and Cmdr. Kelley Jones, commanding officer of USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), (middle) observes as Donald Cook (DDG 75) refuels on the starboard side of German Navy FGS Rhoen (A1443) while Norwegian Navy HNOMS Otto Sverdrup (F312) refuels on Rhoen’s port side during BALTOPS 2020, June 11, 2020.. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt j.g. Sarah Claudy)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
