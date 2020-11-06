BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020). Ensign Drayton Hurley (right) conns and Cmdr. Kelley Jones, commanding officer of USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), (middle) observes as Donald Cook (DDG 75) refuels on the starboard side of German Navy FGS Rhoen (A1443) while Norwegian Navy HNOMS Otto Sverdrup (F312) refuels on Rhoen’s port side during BALTOPS 2020, June 11, 2020.. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt j.g. Sarah Claudy)

