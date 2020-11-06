Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 2020

    BALTOPS 2020

    ITALY

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020). Norwegian Navy HNOMS Otto Sverdrup (F312) sails next to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) during BALTOPS 2020, June 11, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 3rd Class Anthony Nichols)

