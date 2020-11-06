BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020). Sailors onboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) heave line as the ship comes alongside FGS Rhoen (A1443) for a replenishment at sea during BALTOPS 2020, June 11, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 3rd Class Anthony Nichols)
