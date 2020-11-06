BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020). Norwegian Navy HNOMS Otto Sverdrup (F312) refuels alongside German Navy FGS Rhoen (A1443) during BALTOPS 2020. pictured from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), June 11, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 3rd Class Anthony Nichols)
