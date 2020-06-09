Airman 1st class Klowie Silipena, 386th
Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
avionics technician, prepares to remove a panel
from an MQ-9 Reaper on the flightline at Ali Al
Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 9, 2020. Airmen
from the 386th EAMXS are responsible for
maintaining the airframe and ensuring the
remotely piloted aircraft remains ready to
complete its close air support and intelligence,
surveillance, and reconnaissance mission. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 10:34
|Photo ID:
|6239243
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-XK019-1271
|Resolution:
|5254x3753
|Size:
|11.07 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
