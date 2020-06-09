386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers

Airman 1st class Klowie Silipena, 386th

Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

avionics technician, prepares to remove a panel

from an MQ-9 Reaper on the flightline at Ali Al

Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 9, 2020. Airmen

from the 386th EAMXS are responsible for

maintaining the airframe and ensuring the

remotely piloted aircraft remains ready to

complete its close air support and intelligence,

surveillance, and reconnaissance mission. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 10:34 Photo ID: 6239243 VIRIN: 200609-F-XK019-1271 Resolution: 5254x3753 Size: 11.07 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW