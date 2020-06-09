Airman 1st Class Brenden Endrina, 386th

Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

crew chief, communicates using a radio prior to

launching an MQ-9 Reaper on the flightline at Ali

Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 9, 2020. Airmen

from the 386th EAMXS are responsible for

maintaining the airframe and ensuring the

remotely piloted aircraft remains ready to

complete its close air support and intelligence,

surveillance, and reconnaissance mission. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 Photo ID: 6239231 VIRIN: 200609-F-XK019-1164 Resolution: 5047x3605 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS