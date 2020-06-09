A pair of MQ-9 Reapers from the 46th Expeditionary
Attack Squadron are parked on the flightline at Ali
Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 9, 2020. The
MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely piloted aircraft
designed to perform close air support and
intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J.
Soliz)
This work, 386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS
