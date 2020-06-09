A pair of MQ-9 Reapers from the 46th Expeditionary

Attack Squadron are parked on the flightline at Ali

Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 9, 2020. The

MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely piloted aircraft

designed to perform close air support and

intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J.

Soliz)

Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaiah Soliz