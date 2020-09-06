386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers

Senior Airman Lucas Jesuit, 386th Expeditionary

Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief,

marshals an MQ-9 Reaper into a parking spot on

the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June

9, 2020. Airmen from the 386th EAMXS are

responsible for maintaining the airframe and

ensuring the remotely piloted aircraft remains

ready to complete its close air support and

intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance

mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman

Isaiah J. Soliz)

