Senior Airman Lucas Jesuit, 386th Expeditionary
Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief,
marshals an MQ-9 Reaper into a parking spot on
the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June
9, 2020. Airmen from the 386th EAMXS are
responsible for maintaining the airframe and
ensuring the remotely piloted aircraft remains
ready to complete its close air support and
intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
Isaiah J. Soliz)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 10:34
|Photo ID:
|6239235
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-XK019-1194
|Resolution:
|6866x4904
|Size:
|20.19 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
This work, 386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
