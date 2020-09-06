Senior Airman Jordan Cornelius, 386th
Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
crew chief, monitors the movement of an MQ-9
Reaper on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base,
Kuwait, June 9, 2020. Airmen from the 386th
EAMXS are responsible for maintaining the
airframe and ensuring the remotely piloted
aircraft remains ready to complete its close air
support and intelligence, surveillance, and
reconnaissance mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)
Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 10:35
Photo ID:
|6239227
VIRIN:
|200609-F-XK019-1127
|Resolution:
|5493x3924
|Size:
|8.38 MB
Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
