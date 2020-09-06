386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers

Senior Airman Jordan Cornelius, 386th

Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

crew chief, monitors the movement of an MQ-9

Reaper on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base,

Kuwait, June 9, 2020. Airmen from the 386th

EAMXS are responsible for maintaining the

airframe and ensuring the remotely piloted

aircraft remains ready to complete its close air

support and intelligence, surveillance, and

reconnaissance mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

