Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 4 of 7]

    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jordan Cornelius, 386th
    Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    crew chief, monitors the movement of an MQ-9
    Reaper on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base,
    Kuwait, June 9, 2020. Airmen from the 386th
    EAMXS are responsible for maintaining the
    airframe and ensuring the remotely piloted
    aircraft remains ready to complete its close air
    support and intelligence, surveillance, and
    reconnaissance mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 10:35
    Photo ID: 6239227
    VIRIN: 200609-F-XK019-1127
    Resolution: 5493x3924
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers
    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers
    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers
    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers
    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers
    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers
    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    photography
    Airmen
    deployed
    CENTCOM
    communication
    DVIDS
    crew chief
    Reconnaissance
    Surveillance
    avionics
    Air Base
    aircraft maintenance
    Intel
    Air Operations
    Global
    Morning
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    MQ-9 Reaper
    ISR
    maintainer
    MQ9
    Reaper
    386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    UAV
    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Maintenance
    mission
    deployment
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    munition
    Drone
    CJTF
    RESOLVE
    Daybreak
    RPA
    golden hour
    dedicated crew chief
    Operation INHERENT
    OIR
    ASAB
    drone maintenance
    White AMU
    386 EAMXS
    maintenance photos
    46th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT