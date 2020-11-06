200611-N-RG482-0158 BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020) Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Austin Gielbunt, assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, participates in flight operations aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 in the Baltic Sea, June 11, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 2020, by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.