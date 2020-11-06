BALTOPS 2020

200611-N-RG482-0263 BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020) Sailors assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 talk aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) as an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of HSC-11 flies in the background during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) in the Baltic Sea, June 11, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 Location: BALTIC SEA