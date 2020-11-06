BALTOPS 2020

200611-N-RG482-0191 BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020) Civil service mariners assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) watch as an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadoron (HSC) 11 while participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) in the Baltic Sea, June 11, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

