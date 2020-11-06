200611-N-BM428-0068 BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020) Paul Manning, the medical services officer assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), observes flight quarters on the ship while in the Baltic Sea during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020, June 11, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

