    BALTOPS 2020 [Image 2 of 9]

    BALTOPS 2020

    BALTIC SEA

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200611-N-BM428-0094 BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020) An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 flies over the Baltic Sea during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020, June 11, 2020. HSC-11 is currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 02:54
    Photo ID: 6238850
    VIRIN: 200611-N-BM428-0094
    Resolution: 3913x2518
    Size: 829.29 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #C6F
    #MSC
    #HSC28
    #COVID-19
    #MOUNTWHITNEY
    BALTOPS 2020

