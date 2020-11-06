200611-N-BM428-0094 BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2020) An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 flies over the Baltic Sea during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020, June 11, 2020. HSC-11 is currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 02:54
|Photo ID:
|6238850
|VIRIN:
|200611-N-BM428-0094
|Resolution:
|3913x2518
|Size:
|829.29 KB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT