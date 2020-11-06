USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200611-N-ML137-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Cole Pfaffman, from Peachtree, Georgia, checks the fiber connection on a wind processing unit aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), to ensure a proper signal connection. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

