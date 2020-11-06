200611-N-ML137-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Cole Pfaffman, from Peachtree, Georgia, checks the fiber connection on a wind processing unit aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), to ensure a proper signal connection. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6238012
|VIRIN:
|200611-N-ML137-1003
|Resolution:
|5283x3526
|Size:
|861.06 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|PEACHTREE, GA, US
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
