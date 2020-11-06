200611-N-ML137-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Savannah Sturgis, from La Conner, Washington, conducts a resistance test for a toggle switch on a battle lantern aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), maintaining Ronald Reagan’s damage control readiness in case of an emergency. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.