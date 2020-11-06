USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200611-N-RF825-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 lands on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to perform a crew swap, helping maintain Ronald Reagan’s tactical advantage during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

