USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200611-N-ML137-1016 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) Airman Alek Prieto, from San Benito, Texas, right, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Vincent Maglines, from Waipahu, Hawaii, take inventory of a damage control locker in the hangar bay of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring firefighting equipment is always readily available in case of an emergency. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 12:14
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SAN BENITO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|WAIPAHU, HI, US
