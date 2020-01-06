U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Pisanelli, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, inspects an aircraft to see how the disarming pin connects to the aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. Pins are used to safeguard the munitions when they do not need to be in an armed status, similar to the system on a grenade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6236451
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-XZ889-168
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s
