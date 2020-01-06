U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Shilling, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares to connect a fuel hose to an aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. Shilling was taught how to connect a fuel pump to the aircraft, increasing his cability to fuel the aircraft he pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 02:05
|Photo ID:
|6236446
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-XZ889-0110
|Resolution:
|4948x4532
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s
