52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Shilling, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares to connect a fuel hose to an aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. Shilling was taught how to connect a fuel pump to the aircraft, increasing his cability to fuel the aircraft he pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

