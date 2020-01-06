Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s [Image 3 of 6]

    52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Shilling, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares to connect a fuel hose to an aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. Shilling was taught how to connect a fuel pump to the aircraft, increasing his cability to fuel the aircraft he pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 02:05
    Photo ID: 6236446
    VIRIN: 200601-F-XZ889-0110
    Resolution: 4948x4532
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

