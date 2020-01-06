52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s

U.S. Air Force Maj. Addison Harding, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, learns how to fuel an F-16 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. Harding learned how to attach a fuel hose to the aircraft through hands on training by the 52nd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

