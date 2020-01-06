U.S. Air Force 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots are instructed on how to arm and disarm an F-16 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. This training provided the pilots with a better understanding of the armament process of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)
This work, 52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s
