52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s

U.S. Air Force 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots are instructed on how to arm and disarm an F-16 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. This training provided the pilots with a better understanding of the armament process of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

