U.S. Air Force 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots, learn the arming process of an F-16 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. The pilots adopted the multi-capable Airman concept as they learned how to arm and disarm the jet. This training is to prepare 480th FS pilots for operations in areas that lack the ground support available at Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 02:05 Photo ID: 6236447 VIRIN: 200601-F-XZ889-0137 Resolution: 6489x4394 Size: 9.41 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd MXG trains 480th FS pilots on refueling, munitions arming, disarming F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.