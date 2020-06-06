The Korean Memorial Day ceremony in Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, commemorates the lives of Korean citizens who died while serving in the military and those who lost their lives during the independence movement, June 6. Each headstone in the cemetery was honored with flowers and national flag during the Korean Memorial Day holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 00:06
|Photo ID:
|6236415
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-SZ986-0074
|Resolution:
|3285x2346
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day
