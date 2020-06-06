Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day [Image 6 of 7]

    Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Korean Memorial Day ceremony in Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, commemorates the lives of Korean citizens who died while serving in the military and those who lost their lives during the independence movement, June 6. Each headstone in the cemetery was honored with flowers and national flag during the Korean Memorial Day holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

