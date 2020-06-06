U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Hammond, 8th Fighter Wing commander, greets military leaders from the Republic of Korea including Lt. Col. Woo-Jin Yi, 35th Army Division commander, prior to the Korean Memorial Day ceremony in Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, June 6, 2020. Korean Memorial Day is a national holiday which commemorates the lives of Korean citizens who died while serving in the military and those who lost their lives during the independence movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 00:06
|Photo ID:
|6236411
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-SZ986-0013
|Resolution:
|3167x2262
|Size:
|1001.55 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day
LEAVE A COMMENT