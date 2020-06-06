U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Hammond, 8th Fighter Wing commander, greets military leaders from the Republic of Korea including Lt. Col. Woo-Jin Yi, 35th Army Division commander, prior to the Korean Memorial Day ceremony in Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, June 6, 2020. Korean Memorial Day is a national holiday which commemorates the lives of Korean citizens who died while serving in the military and those who lost their lives during the independence movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 00:06 Photo ID: 6236411 VIRIN: 200606-F-SZ986-0013 Resolution: 3167x2262 Size: 1001.55 KB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.