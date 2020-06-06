Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day

Col. Chris Hammond, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 8th FW command chief, attended the Korean Memorial Day ceremony in Gunsan City, June 6.



Korean Memorial Day is a national holiday which commemorates the lives of Korean citizens who died while serving in the military and those who lost their lives during the independence movement. The fallen were honored with white carnations during the ceremony while flags and flowers were displayed at each headstone. This year’s ceremony required face masks and limited attendance to continue combating COVID-19.



The 8th FW’s close partnership with the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group supports the ROK-U.S. alliance and commitment to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

